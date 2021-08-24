Lee Peacock: Reward offered in hunt for man over killings
Police searching for a man over the deaths of two people in central London have offered a £20,000 reward for help to find their killer.
Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, were discovered fatally stabbed in Westminster last week.
The Met has launched a manhunt for 49-year-old Lee Peacock who detectives believe "could have important information about the deaths".
Anyone who sees Mr Peacock has been urged not to approach him but call 999.
The £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the killings.
❗ We URGENTLY need to speak to Lee Peacock about the double murder in #Westminster last week.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 24, 2021
📞 If you see him dial 999 immediately - do not approach.
📞 You can also call us on 101 or call independent charity @CrimestoppersUK 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Ms Pickles was pronounced dead at a home in Ashbridge Street at 21:30 BST on Thursday, while Mr Ashmore was found injured in a nearby property in Jerome Crescent.
Both had been stabbed in the neck.
Police believe the two killings are linked and that Mr Peacock knew both the victims.
Det Supt Luke Marks, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said officers were "retaining an open mind concerning motive", but they believed the 49-year-old "could have important information about the deaths".
"I know this will cause concern among the community but I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers who are tasked with finding Lee," he said.
On Monday the Met released a CCTV image of Mr Peacock at North Wembley Station which was taken on Thursday evening.