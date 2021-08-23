Amrou Greenidge: Drug dealers who killed athlete jailed
- Published
Five men who killed a young taekwondo star by knocking him off his bike and beating him while he lay injured on the ground have been jailed.
Amrou Greenidge died after he was hit by a stolen car in Fulham, south-west London, on 18 August 2019.
The Old Bailey heard the 18-year-old was targeted by a team of drug dealers who saw him as competition affecting their business on a local estate.
The group, who were cleared of murder, were given various jail sentences.
Kai McDonald, 18, ploughed into Mr Greenidge as he was being chased by four others who were carrying weapons including large knives.
The former taekwondo practitioner, who had represented Britain at international competitions, suffered catastrophic injuries and died two days later.
In impact statements read in court, Mr Greenidge's parents described him as "intelligent, witty and caring son".
His mother Mahjouba Greenidge said she had "begged and pleaded" with authorities to save her son after he was befriended by a "dangerous crowd".
She added that the family felt there was a "lesson to be learned" from his death and they hoped it would "bring change".
Edward Greenidge, the victim's father, said his "heart has been ripped out" by his son's death.
"I constantly feel like I want to die. I feel this because if I die I will get to see Amrou again."
Sentencing the group of drug dealers, Judge Richard Marks QC said the victim impact statements were as "moving and heart-rending" as any he had heard.
The five men, who were all from west London, were given the following sentences:
- McDonald, who admitted manslaughter, was jailed for nine years and nine months
- Connor Gwynn-Bliss, 21, was jailed for 20 years having been found guilty of manslaughter, arson and perverting the course of justice
- Darrel Mortimer, 21, was jailed for 17 years having been found guilty of manslaughter
- Levar Jackson-Scott, 18, was jailed for 12 years and six months having been found guilty of manslaughter
- Anas Osman, 19, was jailed for 11 years and nine months having been found guilty of manslaughter
Det Ch Insp Chris Wood, said "a considerable degree of planning" had gone into the killing of Mr Greenidge.
"This was a cowardly attack with Amrou caught unaware and heavily outnumbered," he added.