Euro 2020: Wembley steward who tried to sell final passes sentenced
- Published
A Wembley steward who tried to sell security wristbands and lanyards to ticketless fans for the Euro 2020 final has been sentenced.
Yusaf Amin, of Clifford Road, Newham, posted screenshots on Facebook Marketplace offering two passes, uniforms and wristbands for £4,500.
The 18-year-old was arrested after a woman saw the post and called police.
He was handed a six-month sentence in a young offenders' institute, suspended for 12 months.
Clashes occurred between fans and members of security when hundreds of the people tried to the storm the ground for the match between England and Italy on 11 July.
Hours before kick-off, Amin, who previously pleaded guilty to theft, wrote on Facebook: "Steward pass available x2 with uniform and pass and I'm outside Wembley. Anyone wans (sic) to get in I have two passes and two uniforms and wristbands for you to go in and watch the game.
"Looking for serious people only. Detailed brief available. Guaranteed entry or money back."
Sentencing the 18-year-old, District Judge Denis Brennan said Amin "would have been aware of the concerns about fans getting in the ground.
"Yet there you were offering out hi-vis jackets, accreditation passes and wristbands... putting at risk the security and the safety of other fans within the ground."
He added that he accepted Amin had been trying to raise the money for his mother but he should have known the "risks caused" by his actions.
Praising the woman who called police, the judge said: "Without people like her acting in such a publicly spirited way, I don't know the guilt you would have felt if someone had gotten into the ground and had behaved badly."
As well as his suspended sentence, Amin was ordered to pay £213 in legal costs, carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and go to an attendance centre.
Another man, Dalha Mohamad, 18, of Anglian Road, Waltham Forest, was charged with similar offences but pleaded not guilty. He is due to go on trial on 17 December.