Extinction Rebellion protesters block Trafalgar Square
- Published
Extinction Rebellion has kicked off its fifth mass protest as thousands descend on Trafalgar Square to demand the government stops using fossil fuels.
Protestors have started screwing chairs to the ground and chaining themselves to one another to express solidarity with nations disproportionately affected by climate change.
A heavy police presence surrounds the "Impossible Rebellion" protest, which is due to disrupt London for days.
Roads near Nelson's Column are blocked.
Campaigners held placards with messages including "Code red, where's the action" while four people were dressed as the sea in a warning over rising sea levels.
The Metropolitan Police said a "significant" operation would be put in place to manage the protests over the busy bank holiday weekend, but acknowledged the activists' "important cause".
The group's latest protest comes after a major science review by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirmed that human activity such as burning fossil fuels was unequivocally driving the climate crisis, causing deadly heatwaves, floods and storms.