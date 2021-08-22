Tower Hamlets Cemetery death: Man arrested over homophobic attack
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected homophobic murder in Tower Hamlets.
The victim, believed to be aged 50, was discovered unresponsive in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in Mile End on Monday morning.
Police say the attack was suspected to have been "homophobically motivated".
Police arrested a 36-year-old man on Friday on suspicion of murder. The victim has yet to be named by the authorities.
A post-mortem examination on Thursday found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
Police have searched both the scene of the attack and an address in Tower Hamlets.
Det Supt Pete Wallis said: "The concern caused by the discovery of a body in these circumstances sends ripples throughout the community and may result in people discussing information that they have.
"The investigation team is working with the LGBT Advisory Group. This investigation is fast-paced, I would ask that people are aware of their surroundings and are vigilant [about] their personal safety."
Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park was one of London's "Magnificent Seven" cemeteries, which were opened during the 19th Century as the capital's population expanded rapidly.
Burials stopped in 1966 and it has since been turned into a park and nature reserve.