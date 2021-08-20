Double murder probe after two found dead in Westminster
- Published
A double murder probe has begun after two people were found dead with knife injuries in London.
The Met Police has confirmed it is treating the two deaths at two separate addresses in Westminster as linked.
A 45-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Ashbridge Street on Thursday night and a man, 59, was found dead in the early hours of Friday at a property in nearby Jerome Crescent.
Officers are still working to trace the woman's family.
The man's relatives have been notified and are receiving specialist support, police said.
Neither the man nor the woman have yet been named.
Westminster Police Commander Det Ch Supt Owain Richards said: "We know that local residents will be shocked and troubled by this news.
"Crime scenes are in place in Ashbridge Street and Jerome Crescent and additional police resources and patrols have been deployed throughout the area."
Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley, who is leading the homicide inquiry, said: "At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but at this stage we are treating these crimes as linked."
Police said no-one had been arrested.