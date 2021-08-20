London Underground: Union calls off two strikes
Two strikes on the London Underground have been called off following talks between transport bosses and a union.
Drivers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) were due to walk out for 24-hours on Tuesday and Thursday in a dispute over night tube rotas.
The RMT said the action had been suspended "following further progress" but said there was still some dispute.
Further discussions are due to be held, the union said.
General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "Following further progress in ACAS talks today our Executive has decided that there are sufficient grounds to suspend next week's tube strike action.
"We remain in dispute and will be engaging in further discussions with a view to reaching a settlement.
"I want to thank our reps and our members on London's Underground whose hard work, resolve and unity has been decisive in terms of the progress we have been able to achieve so far."