Taylor Cox shooting: Third man charged with Crouch Hill murder
- Published
A third man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was shot in the head near a north London primary school.
Taylor Cox, from Barnet, died in hospital after being shot in Hornsey Rise Gardens, Crouch Hill, on 8 June.
Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, 20, from Holloway, north London, is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Two other men have previously been charged with the murder of Mr Cox.
Robel Michael and Jaden McGibbon, both 20, were charged in June and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 1 September.
