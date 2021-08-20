Tower Hamlets: Arrest over man who died in cemetery
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found with a fatal wound in a cemetery.
The victim, 50, was discovered unresponsive in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in Mile End on Monday morning.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been blunt force trauma to the head.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday and remains in police custody. Searches continue at the scene and at a home in Tower Hamlets.
Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park is one of London's "Magnificent Seven" cemeteries, which were opened during the 19th Century as the capital's population expanded rapidly.
Burials stopped in 1966 and it has since been turned into a park and nature reserve.
