Murder inquiry after Newham double shooting victim dies
A murder investigation is under way following a double shooting in east London.
Otus Sarkus, 20, was found with a gunshot wound in Newham on Wednesday night and died in hospital on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to a second man, 18, on board a bus nearby who had also been shot. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Met Police want to trace a car they think could have been involved.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley said the shooting happened in a "busy residential area" and she was appealing for people to check their dashcams or CCTV.
She said police were looking for any white Volvo SUV or 4x4s in the areas of Upton Park and Forest Gate between 22:00 and 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
There have been no arrests.
