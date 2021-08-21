BBC News

Stamford Hill attack: Man punched in alleged anti-Semitic incident

Published
image sourceShomrim
image captionPolice said the attack took place on Stamford Hill at about 20.30 BST on Wednesday

Police are investigating an alleged racist attack after a Jewish man was assaulted in an apparent unprovoked attack, in north London.

The 64-year-old victim was attacked on Stamford Hill at about 20.30 BST on Wednesday, police said.

Shomrim, a local neighbourhood watch, said the man was knocked unconscious and left with a broken ankle.

Footage shared by the group on social media shows a man in Orthodox Jewish dress being punched by another man.

The Met Police said: "Officers have spoken with the 64 year-old victim and inquiries remain ongoing."

No arrests have been made.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.