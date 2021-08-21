Kingston murder inquiry as man found stabbed
A man has been stabbed to death in south London, prompting a murder investigation.
A man in his 20s was found with a stab wound in his chest by officers called to a disturbance in Clarence Street, Kingston, at 03:45 BST.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was later confirmed dead. His next of kin are yet to be informed.
A 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating.
A crime scene remains in place in the area, which covers a large bus terminal in Cromwell Road.
Police inquiries are ongoing.
