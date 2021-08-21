Clapham Common rape: Police looking for two men
- Published
Police are looking for two men in connection to the rape of a man on Clapham Common.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was attacked near a wooded area opposite The Avenue, Clapham, on 30 June, but has only just been reported.
The Met Police said it was dark during the attack and no information about the men was available.
Det Sgt Ross Burrell said they were determined to find those responsible "for this horrific crime".
He added: "We want to hear from anyone who has seen two men in the area, either before or after this incident, acting suspiciously or doing anything which has raised concerns."
'No judgements'
The force said the attack was being treated as an isolated incident but detectives said they were keeping an open mind.
Det Sgt Burrell said: "It does not matter why you were in the area.
"You can be assured that officers will make no judgments and will treat any information you provide sensitively.
"Your information, no matter how small, could be vital. Please make that call."