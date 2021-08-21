Westminster double murder: Police release image of wanted man
Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection with two murders.
Detectives have told the public "not to approach" Lee Peacock, 49, who officers want to question about the killings in Westminster in central London.
A woman, 45, was found dead at a property in Ashbridge Street on Thursday night and a man, 59, was found dead early on Friday at a property in nearby Jerome Crescent.
Both had sustained knife injuries, police previously revealed.
Detectives said they were keeping an open mind about any possible motive.
Lead investigator Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said: "I would urge anybody that knows the whereabouts of Lee Peacock to contact police immediately by calling 999."
Neither the man nor the woman have yet been named.
Inquiries are under way to trace the woman's next of kin, while the man's have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
No arrests have been made.