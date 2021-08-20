BBC News

Westminster vaccine plea 'ignored by central government'

image sourceEPA
image captionFigures show the vaccination rate in Westminster is 57%, compared to England's average of 78%

A plea for help by a London council in delivering Covid-19 vaccinations was ignored by central government for more than a month, it has been claimed.

Westminster Council has said low take-up rates in areas near major tourist destinations are "creating a petri-dish for virus spread and mutation".

The authority's leader Rachael Robathan wrote to Health Secretary Sajid Javid on 22 July but did not receive a reply.

The Department of Health has been asked for a response.

image sourceWestminster Council
image captionThe letter asking for help has been provided to the BBC

Official figures show the vaccination rate in Westminster is 57%, compared to England's average of 78%. Just under half of the over-18s in the area have had a second vaccine.

This presents "a major risk to the residents of Westminster, London and the wider country," Ms Robathan wrote in her letter.

image sourcePress Association
image captionRachel Robathan (centre) wrote to the Health Secretary on 22 July

"Westminster's central London location acts as a daily magnet, drawing people in for work and leisure."

Ms Robathan said the borough needed more resources to administer vaccinations, especially the operation of pop-up sites and mass vaccination centres.

A Westminster City Council spokesman said "we simply cannot be in this position. That's why we reached out to central government to help tackle this."

