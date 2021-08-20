Westminster vaccine plea 'ignored by central government'
- Published
A plea for help by a London council in delivering Covid-19 vaccinations was ignored by central government for more than a month, it has been claimed.
Westminster Council has said low take-up rates in areas near major tourist destinations are "creating a petri-dish for virus spread and mutation".
The authority's leader Rachael Robathan wrote to Health Secretary Sajid Javid on 22 July but did not receive a reply.
The Department of Health has been asked for a response.
Official figures show the vaccination rate in Westminster is 57%, compared to England's average of 78%. Just under half of the over-18s in the area have had a second vaccine.
This presents "a major risk to the residents of Westminster, London and the wider country," Ms Robathan wrote in her letter.
"Westminster's central London location acts as a daily magnet, drawing people in for work and leisure."
Ms Robathan said the borough needed more resources to administer vaccinations, especially the operation of pop-up sites and mass vaccination centres.
A Westminster City Council spokesman said "we simply cannot be in this position. That's why we reached out to central government to help tackle this."