Tower Hamlets: Murder probe after man attacked in cemetery
A murder investigation has been begun after a man was found with a fatal head injury in an historic east London cemetery.
The victim, believed to be aged 50, was discovered unresponsive in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in Mile End on Monday morning.
Police and paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Met Police detective said the force is determined to identify those responsible for the killing.
No arrests have been made yet and the Met is working to contact the man's next of kin.
Det Ch Insp Claire Hine said the "discovery of a body in these circumstances will understandably cause concern in the local community".
"We are determined to find out, what happened and to identify the person or people responsible," she added.
Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park was one of London's "Magnificent Seven" cemeteries, which were opened during the 19th Century as the capital's population expanded rapidly.
Burials stopped in 1966 and it has since been turned into a park and nature reserve.