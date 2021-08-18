Hunt for owner of engagement ring found at Tube station
A man who found what appears to be an engagement ring at a London Underground station, said he is hoping to reunite it with its owner.
James Flude, spotted the silver-coloured metal ring with a diamond-like stone, on the northbound platform at Vauxhall on Saturday night.
He said he tried to hand it to station staff who were "pretty unhelpful".
Mr Flude posted his find on social media but has since asked for proof of ownership.
At least one scammer tried to claim the ring.
The 28-year-old from Shepherds Bush, west London, was returning home after watching The Hundred cricket at the Oval, when he saw the ring "glistening" on the ground.
By coincidence, he was only at the station at that time because he had lost his earphones and had returned to a pub to check if they had been handed in to lost property (they had).
"I thought it was so weird as I had just lost something. It was fairly covered so it could have been there for a while."
Transport for London (TfL) told him to "speak with the supervisor at one of our stations and they can log the ring and send it to our lost property team" but Mr Flude said he would rather be able to find out if it is claimed.
"There's nothing worse than losing something of great value, whether it's financial or emotional, so it'd be great to reunite them with the ring," he said.
A spokesperson for TfL said all lost items were held for three months to give them the best chance of being reuniting with their owners.