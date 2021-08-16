Camden shooting victims 'were not the targets', Met says
- Published
Four people injured in a shooting in London on Saturday "were not the intended targets" of the attack, according to Metropolitan Police.
Det Supt Caroline Haines said she believed the incident, in which a number of shots were fired in Clarence Gardens in Camden, was gang-related.
It happened in the midst of a barbecue taking place in a public area.
Three women and a man were treated for gunshot wounds; none are in a life-threatening condition.
"This was an indiscriminate attack on people going about their business. That's what makes it for me all the more shocking," Det Supt Haines added.
There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
