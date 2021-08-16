Nearly every London school in high air pollution area, report says
Almost every London school is located in an area with air pollution levels that exceed World Health Organization limits, City Hall analysis suggests.
More than 3.1m schoolchildren across England are exposed to excessive levels of pollution, which can stunt lung growth and worsen chronic diseases.
Figures show 98% of schools in London are in areas with toxic air quality, compared with 24% outside the capital.
London's mayor hopes to reduce this by expanding the ultra-low emission zone.
The analysis is based on figures from 2019, before the pandemic struck the UK.
City Hall says it shows the average concentration of particulate matter is a third higher at schools in London than in the rest of England.
Of the 30 local authorities with the highest particulate matter at schools, all but two were London boroughs.
Air pollution was found to have caused the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debra in Lewisham, south-east London, a coroner ruled last December.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'm doing everything in my power to stop young Londoners breathing air so filthy that it damages their lungs and causes thousands of premature deaths every year."
The ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) - where more polluting vehicles pay extra to travel in London - is set to expand in October to include areas inside the North and South Circular.
Nick Bowes, Chief Executive of the Centre for London think tank, described the figures as "shocking" adding: "The expansion of the ULEZ in the autumn will be a huge step, but City Hall could be bolder and adopt a pay-per-mile road user charging scheme which would deliver cleaner air, increase active travel and reduce congestion, as well as provide a substantial income stream to help plug Transport for London's finances."