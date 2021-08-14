James Markham killing: Chingford father was partner's 'world'
The partner of a man who was stabbed to death outside his home in north-east London has said her "heart will never be the same".
James Markham, 45, was killed on Monday night after confronting a group of youths who were shouting outside his home on Churchill Terrace, Chingford.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.
Candice Roberts, who said she was "devoted" to Mr Markham for 25 years, described him as "her world".
The father of three had previously been described by friends as a "man with a good heart and a good soul".
'Our beautiful Jamie'
In a statement, Ms Roberts said: "We are so thankful to the ambulance service, the air ambulance and the police in all their efforts to save our beautiful Jamie.
"Our hearts will never be the same, he was my world. I am so overwhelmed from the love from our community and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."
The accused teenager appeared at Stratford Youth Court on Friday, also charged with possessing a knife in public.
He remains in youth detention and is set to appear at the Old Bailey on 17 August.