Knightsbridge killing: Man guilty of murdering student
A man has been found guilty of murdering an Omani student near London department store Harrods.
Mohammed Al-Araimi, 20, was stabbed to death in an alleyway in Knightsbridge while out for dinner in December 2019.
Badir Al-Nazi, 24, and Arseboon Dilbaro, 23, were accused of targeting the King's College students in an attempted robbery.
Dilbaro was cleared of the killing but Al-Nazi was found guilty of murder and wounding with intent.
Mr Al-Araimi, the son of property magnate Sheikh Abdullah Al-Araimi, had been out with university friend Nasser Kanoo on 5 December 2019, when they were set upon.
Inner London Crown Court heard that Mr Al-Araimi collapsed near the Harrods Christmas tree having suffered a single wound to the chest, while Mr Kanoo was stabbed in the back.
Mr Al-Araimi had been wearing a £34,000 Patek Philippe watch at the time, while Mr Kanoo had a £7,000 Rolex.
Prosecutors claimed the two defendants had tried to rob the pair.
Giving evidence at the trial by video-link from Bahrain, in the Persian Gulf, Mr Kanoo described his friend as the "nicest guy" and said they were targeted in a "very sudden" and "quick attack".
Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC told jurors: "Unfortunately for them, the two friends, Mohammed and Nasser, were in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Kuwaiti citizen Al-Nazi admitted manslaughter and having a knife but denied murder, claiming he did not mean to stab Mr Al-Araimi, while German national Dilbaro blamed his co-defendant for the stabbings.
Dilbaro was cleared of murder, manslaughter and having a knife but was found guilty of wounding Mr Kanoo.
Both men were acquitted of attempted robbery.
The pair will be sentenced on 10 September.