James Markham killing: Boy, 14, charged with murder
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a married father of three who was stabbed to death outside his home in north-east London.
James Markham, 45, died on Monday night allegedly trying to defend his daughter in Churchill Terrace, Chingford.
The teenager has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and will appear at Stratford Youth Court on Friday.
Another 14-year-old boy and a girl, 16, have been released under investigation.
A second boy, also 14, had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
