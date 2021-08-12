Rapper Nines admits plot to import cannabis
- Published
Rapper Nines has admitted being part of a plot to import 28kg of cannabis into the UK from Spain and Poland.
The chart-topping musician, real name Courtney Freckleton, 31, and Jason Thompson, 35, of Barnet, pleaded guilty to drugs and money laundering charges.
Harrow Crown Court heard they had been involved in one successful bid to import the class B drug, while another attempt had also been made.
Sentencing was adjourned and the pair were remanded in custody.
Nines, of Barbican, and Thompson were arrested in June after police raids across London and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, in an operation understood to have stemmed from the infiltration of encrypted messaging service Encrochat.
The network, which was used by thousands of criminals worldwide, was infiltrated by authorities last year after being hacked by French investigators.
Appearing in court, the pair admitted conspiracy to import the Class B drug into the UK from Poland and Spain and conspiracy to transfer criminal cash between 10 March and 3 July last year.
Prosecutor Genevieve Reed said the plot had involved a total amount of 28kg of cannabis while the money laundering charge related to a £98,000 debt, as well as the value of the drugs.
Nines and Thompson denied two further counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis and Ms Reed said prosecutors will not be seeking a trial on those charges.
Last year Nines topped the UK album chart with his record Crabs In A Bucket.
He was also named best hip hop act at last year's Mobo Awards.