Victoria station bus crash victim named as Melissa Burr
- Published
The family of a woman killed in a crash between two buses outside London Victoria rail station have paid tribute to a "kind and thoughtful soul".
Melissa Burr, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday morning after a single-decker 507 crashed into another.
Two others sustained minor injuries at the central London bus stand.
"We are absolutely devastated by loss and the hole that this incident has left in our lives," a family spokesperson said.
"Melissa was a kind and thoughtful soul, had a quirky charm with such a bright future ahead of her.
"As a family we naturally want to understand how such a tragedy occurred, but for now we just want time and space to mourn our beautiful Melissa and send her to rest with her late father."
All parties stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made, police say.
Transport for London Commissioner Andy Byford previously said he was "extremely saddened that a woman had tragically died".
He vowed to work with the police and the operator of both buses, Go Ahead London, to find out what happened.