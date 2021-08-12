James Markham murder: Chingford father was 'hardworking and kind'
A father stabbed to death after confronting a group of youths has been described as a "man with a good heart and a good soul".
James Markham, 45, who was married with children, was killed outside his home in Chingford, north-east London, on Monday evening.
A family friend, who did not want to be named, said: "He was my friend, my neighbour. A lovely man, a worker."
Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the murder.
The family friend added: "He would wake up at 5am, come back 6pm, doing the daily routine with the kids, always with the kids.
"We are devastated for Jamie. He was kind, a good person, someone who will always be there for you.
"Anything that you need, he'll always be there, fixing anything that you need from the house."
Mr Markham was treated at the scene on Churchill Terrace by paramedics. A post-mortem examination found he died of a stab wound to the lung.
Det Insp John Marriott, of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "We believe that James confronted a group of youths causing a disturbance and was stabbed as a result.
"The brutality of this response is beyond shocking and our thoughts are with James' family who have been left devastated by their loss."
One boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the other held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Both remain in custody.