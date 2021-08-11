Romford crash: Motorist who caused fatal pile-up jailed
A motorist who admitted causing an eight-car pile-up which killed two people in east London has been jailed.
Paul Ballard, 39, was driving with his son in Romford on 20 February last year when he suffered a seizure, accelerated up to 104mph and crashed.
Eileen Haskell, 64, died after her car was hit from behind, while Richard Trezise, 48, was struck at a bus stop.
Ballard had "flagrantly ignored the risk" of driving when he previously had suffered fits, the Old Bailey heard.
The 39-year-old, of Theydon Bois, in Essex, was driving along Squirrels Heath Road with his 12-year-old son when he had the seizure.
London Fire Brigade had to cut a number of people free from their cars and six patients were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the collision.
The Old Bailey was told Ballard's medical records showed he had previously had three seizures before that crash - two in 2016 and one in 2019 - but he had not notified his GP or the DVLA.
The court also heard Ballard had taken a "significant amount" of cocaine before he started the journey but there was "no evidence" to suggest it had caused the crash or the seizure.
'Ripped my life apart'
Prosecutor Edward Franklin said Ballard "flagrantly ignored the risk" of driving when he had had seizures without warning before, which included a time when he fell down a flight of stairs and woke up in a pool of his own blood.
In a victim impact statement, Eileen Haskell's daughter Sienna told Ballard: "The pain you have caused goes beyond words. Your actions have ripped my life apart."
Sharon Trezise, who saw her husband Richard being killed in the crash, said in her statement that "losing him the way I did is something I will never recover from".
In addition to the prison sentence, Ballard was banned from driving for eleven-and-a-half years.
During sentencing, Judge Richard Marks QC said it was "entirely fortuitous" more people were not killed in the crash.