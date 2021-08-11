Teenage girl dies following go-karting centre incident in Barking
A 15-year-old girl has died four days after she was injured at a go-karting centre in east London.
Police and paramedics were called to Capital Karts in Barking on Friday afternoon over reports of an injured teenager.
She was taken to a major trauma centre for treatment but she died on Tuesday, the Met Police said.
The force said it was "liaising with health and safety officials from the local council" about what had happened.
London Ambulance Service said it had been called to reports of an incident at Rippleside Commercial Estate at 14:25 BST on Friday.
"We sent a number of resources including an ambulance, medics in response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer.
"We also dispatched London's air ambulance," a spokesperson added.
The Met said its inquiries continue.