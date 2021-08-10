Tottenham park stabbing: Teenage boy dies after attack
- Published
A teenager who was repeatedly stabbed inside a north London park has died from his injuries, police say.
The 16-year-old boy was treated inside Lordship Recreation Ground, Tottenham, after being found on Sunday suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday. A murder investigation has since been launched.
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain on bail, the Met said.
The victim's family is being supported by specially trained officers, Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson said.
He added: "We are making progress with our enquiries but we know there are people who witnessed this attack or who have details about what happened and have not yet spoken to us.
"This stabbing happened in the middle of the afternoon when the area would have been busy."