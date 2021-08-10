Hampstead ponds: Judicial review of disabled charges granted
A disabled swimmer has won the right to challenge above-inflation rises to the cost of swimming at Hampstead Ponds.
Christina Efthimiou, 59, argues that the current charging regime at the ponds disproportionally adversely affects disabled people.
A High Court judge approved Ms Efthimiou's bid for a judicial review against the City of London Corporation.
Ms Efthimiou, who receives disability-related benefits, swam regularly at the Kenwood Ladies' Pond.
Charges were first introduced at the ponds in 2005 on a self-policed basis but compulsory fees were introduced last year, with the adult fee doubling to £4 and the concessionary fee increasing from £1 to £2.40.
Then in February, non-concessionary rates were increased in line with inflation, at 1.3%, but the cost of a six-month pass for those eligible for a concession was increased by 21.5%, and a 12-month concession pass by 15.1%.
Ms Efthimiou said: "The introduction of charges has priced me out of an activity that was hugely beneficial to my physical and mental health.
"How can it be fair that use of the ponds has effectively become the preserve of the better off and able-bodied?"
Kate Egerton, a solicitor at law firm Leigh Day, said: "We have significant evidence, from both our client and other disabled swimmers, about the exclusionary nature of the charges.
"The City of London could devise a scheme that meets its equality obligations simply and at minimal cost."
The City of London Corporation, which has previously said the heath's swimming facilities are "accessible to people of all abilities and backgrounds", has been approached for comment.