Chingford stabbing: Man, 45, pronounced dead at the scene
A man has been stabbed to death on a residential street in east London.
Officers from the Met Police found a 45-year-old man on Churchill Terrace in Chingford at about 18:20 BST on Monday.
Despite treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The Met's specialist crime command is leading an investigation into the stabbing. No arrests have been made.
