London's Tower Bridge stuck open after technical failure
London's Tower Bridge has become stuck open causing major traffic issues in the capital.
The famous landmark was scheduled to open this afternoon to allow a large wooden tall ship through, but it appears to have become jammed in place.
City of London Police said the 127-year-old crossing had been closed to both traffic and pedestrians "due to technical failure".
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.
Approach roads to the bridge have been shut while repairs are carried out.
Transport for London (TfL) reported that traffic was slow moving on both sides of the river.
The bridge, which took eight years to build and opened in 1894, normally opens about 800 times every year.
A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation, which manages the bridge, said investigations into the failure were taking place but the source of the fault was currently unknown.