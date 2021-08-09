Streatham terror attack: Sudesh Amman operation 'an effective result'

The inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice was previously told there had been concerns about the 20-year-old's imminent release from HMP Belmarsh, which happened on 23 January 2020, part-way through a 40-month sentence for preparing and engaging in acts of terrorism. Jurors have also heard that both the police and MI5 decided against arresting Amman two days before the Streatham attack, in which a man and a woman were injured.