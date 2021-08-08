Witness appeal after teen moped rider dies in Brent
A 17-year-old boy has died in hospital following a moped crash in north-west London.
Metropolitan Police said the teenager came off the moped in Church Road, Brent, shortly before 18:00 BST on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday.
An investigation into the crash is under way and the force has appealed for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to come forward.
Det Sgt Andrew Sains said: "This is a tragic development in our investigation. Our thoughts are with this young man's family and friends.
"We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time and I would still encourage anyone who witnessed what led to him coming off his moped to get in touch with police urgently."
