Stratford stabbing: Murder investigation after knife attack
- Published
A man has been killed and another injured in a double stabbing in east London.
It happened in the early hours, on Henniker Road in Stratford.
One man, 23, was stabbed in the neck and died at the scene. A 19-year-old is in hospital in a non-life-threatening injury.
Police have opened a murder investigation; no arrests have been made. The men's families have been told.
