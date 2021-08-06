BBC News

Pride in London parade cancelled for second year

London's Pride parade has been cancelled for a second year due to fears over coronavirus.

The UK's biggest LGBT pride festival usually takes place in the capital every summer, although it was not staged last year due to the pandemic.

This year's event was due to take place on 11 September, but it has now been called off.

Organisers said the parade and connected concerts could not work under current Covid-19 guidelines.

