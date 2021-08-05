Streatham attack: 'Missed opportunity' to stop terrorist, inquest told
A Probation Service worker has denied there was a "missed opportunity" to recall a convicted terrorist before he went on a stabbing spree.
Sudesh Amman was shot dead by police on Streatham High Road on 2 February 2020, after stabbing two people.
Days before the attack he was spotted buying items later used to fashion a fake suicide belt, his inquest heard.
At the time the Probation Service was "satisfied" the purchases had not breached any licence conditions.
A man and a woman were stabbed by Amman with a stolen knife during the 62-second knife attack on Streatham High Road. Both survived.
The inquest into Amman's death at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that two days before the attack he had been seen buying some bottles of soft drink, a roll of tape and some kitchen foil.
He later fashioned these items into a fake suicide belt.
Probation staff were aware of the purchases, the inquest jury was told, but decided Amman's actions were not enough to recall him to prison.
Rajiv Menon, representing Amman's family, said to Carina Heckroodt, of the Probation Service: "Your failure to recall him was a most serious missed opportunity in this case."
Ms Heckroodt replied: "I disagree, it was not a missed opportunity."
Bilal Rawat, representing the Probation Service, asked her: "If you were aware of the risk he presented, if you found a legitimate basis to recall him, would you?"
Ms Heckroodt replied: "I would have done it immediately."
Before he was released from prison for terror offences, police had described Amman as "one of the most dangerous individuals that we have investigated".
On 9 January, police, MI5 and probation officials met to discuss Amman's imminent release. At the meeting police predicted he would attack the public upon his release, jurors heard.
Ms Heckroodt also attended the Joint Operational Team (JOT) meeting on 9 January.
In a witness statement read to the jury, she said: "During this JOT, the police said that Amman was a high threat and that an attack would be when, not if."
Jurors previously heard that police had asked the prison governor not to release Amman from HMP Belmarsh.
However, this happened on 23 January as there was no mechanism to prevent it.
The inquest continues.