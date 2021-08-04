Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Vigil held for murdered sisters
Family and friends have gathered at a vigil in the north-west London park where two sisters were murdered.
Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were stabbed at Ms Henry's birthday party last June by a man who thought he may win the lottery if he killed them.
People lit candles and laid flowers at the event, organised by campaign group Reclaim These Streets, on what would have been Ms Smallman's 29th birthday.
MPs and the Mayor of London also attended the vigil.
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were vibrant and wonderful women, who cared passionately about social justice.— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 3, 2021
Mina Smallman and family have shown incredible strength - and tonight's vigil was an emotional and powerful moment to remember them. #BibaaAndNicole pic.twitter.com/kq6lg4OOzO
Mother Mina Smallman, a retired Church of England cleric, said she wanted it to be a celebration of her daughters' lives and proceedings began with Brent North MP Barry Gardiner singing Amazing Grace.
In a speech to the gathered crowds, Ms Smallman said: "As a teacher and a priest I have given my life over to raising boys and girls that people looked down on and didn't think that they could be anybody.
"Now I'm doing it for my girls and I'm doing it for every one of the girls here.
Tonight I travelled with women from Dulwich & West Norwood to remember Bibaa Henry & Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park. Devastating, powerful words from Mina Smallman. We will not rest until all women are safe everywhere #SayHerName #ReclaimTheseStreets pic.twitter.com/K8IAXZUw22— Helen Hayes 💙🌹 (@helenhayes_) August 3, 2021
"I am so tired of old, grey, boring white men telling us how to live our lives.
"You know nothing changes because they still have the power, they still call the shots.
"We haven't really gone through the glass ceiling, they've just put a concrete one up. Well, we're bringing in the bulldozers. We're calling it out."
Vigil today August 3rd to honour the lives of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.— henny beaumont (@HennyBeaumont) August 3, 2021
Today would have been Nicole Smallman’s 29th birthday instead a vigil for her and her sister Bibaa in the park where they were murdered.
Barn Hill Pond, Fryent Country Park 7pm.
I will be going. 💔 pic.twitter.com/dY4HOcH8ZO
The vigil was also attended by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and MPs Dawn Butler and David Lammy.
Steve Selley, a family friend of Ms Smallman, praised the support shown at the vigil.
He said: "This is exactly what it should have been like at the start.
"Exactly where we are today with this now should have been done last year and that's what hurts."
If you came to Fryent Park tonight, thank you.— Reclaim These Streets (@ReclaimTS) August 3, 2021
If you lit a candle on your doorstep, thank you.
If you said their names, thank you.
Tonight we listened. Tomorrow the hard work begins
#BibaaAndNicole pic.twitter.com/pZkonubDz2