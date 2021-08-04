BBC News

Louise Kam: Two men in court charged with murdering businesswoman

Published
image captionLouise Kam was last seen near The Spires shopping centre in Barnet

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 71-year-old businesswoman.

Louise Kam, from Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, was last seen near The Spires shopping centre in Barnet, north-west London, on 26 July.

Mohamed El Abboud, 26, of Barnet, and Kusai Al-jundi, 23, of Harrow, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link.

On Sunday, the body of a woman believed to be Ms Kam was found at an address in Harrow.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Ms Kam's next of kin have been informed.

During the hearing the defendants spoke only to confirm their identities.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a plea hearing for 20 October and remanded them both in custody.

