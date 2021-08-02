Streatham terror attack: Concern over 'extremist' knifeman before release
- Published
A terrorist who stabbed two people in Streatham had been released from prison just days before the attack despite concerns he "retained extremist views", an inquest has heard.
Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by surveillance officers after the attack in Streatham High Road, south London, on 2 February 2020.
His two victims, a man and a woman, survived their injuries.
Police had asked the prison governor not to release Amman, an inquest heard.
Coroner Mr Justice Hilliard said Amman was arrested in May 2018 on suspicion of terror offences and was later jailed for 40 months.
He served his sentence at HMP Belmarsh and was released on 23 January 2020.
While in prison Aman had apparently signalled his intent to strike again once in the community,
Police were so concerned about Amman's apparent unrepentant behaviour in Belmarsh that they asked the prison governor not to release him.
However, the request was turned down because the offence Amman was jailed for could not justify an extension of his sentence.
Det Supt Dominic Murphy told the inquest that a search of Amman's prison cell previously found some hand-written notes that "appeared to show loyalty" to the Islamic State group.
Mr Murphy said: "He told another prisoner he was 'not finished with these non-believers yet'."
After his release, Amman was required to live at a probation hostel in Streatham, with conditions such as a tag and curfew.
He was followed by surveillance officers whenever he left the hostel and they were authorised to carry firearms after he was seen looking at knives, the inquest heard.
On the day of the attack, Amman made his way to Streatham High Road at 13:25 GMT.
"By 13:50, he (Amman) was walking very slowly, he had a white bag across his chest," the coroner said.
"He was under surveillance by four officers on foot, and other officers were in vehicles on a surrounding road.
"At 13:57, Mr Amman entered a general shop ... which sold, amongst other things, knives."
Amman took a 20cm knife from the shop and then left, jurors heard.
He then stabbed a woman outside the White Lion pub before stabbing a man outside Cash Converters.
An officer, identified as BX75, opened fire when Amman ran and turned to face the pursuing officers, still holding the knife.
Officers opened fire five more times and Amman fell to the ground - 62 seconds after he took the knife.
An apparent suicide vest Amman was wearing was found to be fake, the inquest was told.
The inquest into Amman's death is being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice and is expected to last three weeks.