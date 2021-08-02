Louise Kam: Two men charged with murder of missing woman
- Published
Two men have been charged with the murder of a missing 71-year-old woman.
Louise Kam was last seen by a family member near The Spires shopping centre in Barnet, north-west London, at about 12:30 BST on Monday.
Her disappearance was said to be "entirely out of character".
Mohamed El Abboud, 26, of Barnet, and Kusai Al-jundi, 23, from Harrow, have been charged with Ms Kam's murder. They are both due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.
