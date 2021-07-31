Man dies and two ill after taking drugs at Tottenham nightclub
- Published
A man has died and two others are in hospital after taking illegal drugs at a nightclub in north London.
The Met Police said the 21-year-old died in hospital after he was taken unwell at The Cause nightclub in Ashley Road in Tottenham early on Saturday.
His death is being treated as unexplained. The two other men are in a stable condition.
It comes as Bristol City Council warned there was a "lethal" batch of pills circulating in the city.
The council said a high-strength recreational drug had killed one young person in Bristol and left several others in hospital.
'No safe way'
The Met said a post-mortem test into the 21-year-old's death had yet to be scheduled. His next of kin have been told.
It is understood the three men in Tottenham had taken drugs. Detectives do not believe they knew each other.
No arrests have been made.
Supt Simon Crick, in charge of policing for Enfield and Haringey, said: "There is no safe way of taking illegal drugs, however the incidents overnight have caused us particular concern.
"We urge anyone who bought drugs in or around the nightclub to dispose of these substances as soon as possible."
He added anyone who becomes unwell after taking an illegal substance should seek medical advice.