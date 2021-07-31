BBC News

Southall Park: Women sought to help explain death

Published
image sourceMet Police
image captionThese images of the pair were captured in South Road the night before the woman was found in the park

Police have released images of two women they think could hold "vital information" about an unexplained death in west London.

A woman in her 30s was found unresponsive in Southall Park on Green Drive at about 06:00 BST on 17 July.

Police and paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said the women were being sought as "key witnesses", not as suspects.

A post-mortem examination did not establish a cause of death and detectives are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

The images of the women were captured in South Road, Southall, at about 23:00 BST on 16 July.

An image of a man, who officers believe could also be a key witness, was previously released by police.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.