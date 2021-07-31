Southall Park: Women sought to help explain death
Police have released images of two women they think could hold "vital information" about an unexplained death in west London.
A woman in her 30s was found unresponsive in Southall Park on Green Drive at about 06:00 BST on 17 July.
Police and paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Met said the women were being sought as "key witnesses", not as suspects.
A post-mortem examination did not establish a cause of death and detectives are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.
The images of the women were captured in South Road, Southall, at about 23:00 BST on 16 July.
An image of a man, who officers believe could also be a key witness, was previously released by police.
