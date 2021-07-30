Euro 2020: Wembley steward admits theft over Euro final wristbands
- Published
A Wembley steward has admitted trying to sell security wristbands and lanyards to ticketless fans for the Euro 2020 final.
Yusaf Amin, 18, of Clifford Road, Newham, pleaded guilty to theft at Willesden Magistrates' Court.
He posted screenshots on Facebook Marketplace offering two passes, two uniforms and wristbands for £4,500.
A second man, 18-year-old Dalha Mohamad of Anglian Road, Waltham Forest, pleaded not guilty to theft.
He will go on trial in December.
Clashes between fans and members of security occurred when hundreds of people tried to storm the ground before the historic game between England and Italy on 11 July.
Amin was arrested outside a supermarket on Wembley Way near the stadium after people saw the post on Facebook and called police.
His post read: "Steward pass available x2 with uniform and pass and I'm outside Wembley. Anyone wans (sic) to get in I have two passes and two uniforms and wristbands for you to go in and watch the game.
"Looking for serious people only. Detailed brief available. Guaranteed entry or money back."
Prosecutor Edward Aydin told the court this raised security concerns, explaining that: "You will recall the Ariana Grande concert. You can imagine the security risk of people getting their hands on passes and official jackets.
"People were desperate to get into that game. You saw on television, desperate people stampeding to try to get in," he said.
Amin will be sentenced at Willesden Magistrates' Court on 23 August.