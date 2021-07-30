Apsana Begum: Labour MP cleared of fraudulent housing claims
- Published
A Labour MP has been cleared in court of making fraudulent housing claims.
Apsana Begum, 31, who represents the constituency of Poplar and Limehouse, was accused of three counts of making dishonest applications for council homes to Tower Hamlets Council.
She told Snaresbrook Crown Court her "controlling" husband was in charge of her finances and she was "shocked" to discover the paperwork was in her name.
Ms Begum collapsed and wept in the dock after the verdicts were returned.
She said: "This has been driven by malicious intent and has caused me great distress and damage to my reputation.
"As a survivor of domestic abuse facing these vexatious charges, the last 18 months of false accusations, online sexist, racist and Islamophobic abuse, and threats to my safety have been exceedingly difficult."
She said she would be "consulting and considering" on how to ensure that "something like this does not happen again to anyone else".