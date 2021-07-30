Harvey Price: Met officers probed over 'inappropriate' WhatsApp messages
Eight Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated after they allegedly shared "inappropriate material" in a WhatsApp group.
It has been claimed that some of the comments were about Katie Price's disabled son Harvey.
The Met said they were also probing an allegation of bullying against a female colleague.
The officers, all on the same team within South East Command, have been placed on restricted duties.
Harvey, born in 2002, was diagnosed with Septo-optic dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight, as well as autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause learning difficulties and behavioural problems.
He is unable to control his weight and requires 24-hour care.
Posting on Instagram, Ms Price showed a video of her son saying: "I don't like the police being horrible to Harvey."
She added a comment calling for "the eight police officers from a south London police station" to be "sacked and named and shamed".
Ms Price previously launched a campaign to make it a legal requirement for verified ID to be needed to open a social media account, as a way to track and crack down on online trolling.
The Met said its Department of Professional Standards (DPS) will look into allegations that inappropriate material was shared by officers in a closed WhatsApp group.
It will look specifically at whether there was any evidence of discrimination relating to race, sex, sexual orientation, religion or belief and disability.
The force would not confirm whether Harvey Price was one of the alleged victims.
Police said the existence of the WhatsApp group came to light in March and an investigation was immediately launched.
The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) who took the decision that it should be investigated locally by the DPS, the force said.