GMB withdraw London Labour funding over caretaker sacking
One of the Labour party's union donors has withdrawn funding for the London branch of the party after a caretaker was sacked by Islington Council.
The GMB, which donated £1.4m to the Labour Party last year, said it would no longer fund London Labour due to the "callous" dismissal of Gary Bolister.
The 43-year old was fired after 24 years due to a Facebook live video against Islington road closures.
The Labour Party has been approached for comment.
In the video, published on Mr Bolister's social media on 21 November last year, an Islington councillor was filmed in her home.
Mr Bolister said he was unaware the councillor had been filmed and "didn't even know who the councillor was".
The video was immediately stopped and Mr Bolister offered to apologised, the GMB said.
According to the union, Mr Bolister appeared in the video but did not film it.
This year the GMB donated £50,000 to Sadiq Khan's successful campaign to be re-elected as London mayor.
Support for future local campaigns has now been stopped until the issue is resolved.
'Political victimisation'
Gary Bolister said: "I'm absolutely gutted - I've spent half my life serving the council and this is how they've thanked me.
"Losing my job has had a massive effect on my mental health and my family life."
Warren Kenny, GMB regional secretary, said Mr Bolister's "callous sacking over an honest error is beginning to look like political victimisation.
"It's a shame that other Labour candidates have to suffer the consequences of Islington Council's actions, but that's the way it is until this matter is resolved."
If the situation continues "it could begin to have a wider and more significant impact on future funding and the relationships between GMB London Region and the Labour Party", the union added.