Speakers' Corner: Counter-terrorism police probe knife attack
An attack on a woman who was slashed with a knife at Speakers' Corner in London is being investigated by counter-terror police, the Met said.
The 39-year-old needed hospital treatment after she was attacked in Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon.
The force said while its investigation was being led by Counter Terrorism Command, "the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related".
No arrests have been made although a knife was later found in the park.
Footage shared on social media showed a person dressed in black approaching a woman wearing a Charlie Hebdo T-shirt at Speakers' Corner.
She was later seen clutching her right hand close to her body, with what appeared to be blood at her temple, as she was helped into a police van by officers who were nearby.
Scotland Yard said the woman had since been discharged from hospital and her injuries were not life-threatening.
"Inquiries are ongoing and we continue to keep an open mind about possible motives," it added.
Charlie Hebdo is a French satirical magazine that was targeted in a deadly attack by Islamist extremists in 2015 after it published a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.