Stockwell Six: Fourth member of group to appeal against conviction
- Published
A fourth member of the so-called Stockwell Six, who were "fitted up" by a corrupt police officer, is mounting an appeal against his conviction.
Texo Johnson spoke to investigators after three of the group recently had their convictions overturned.
The group of young black men were arrested after leaving Stockwell station on 18 February 1972.
Mr Johnson said he was "pleased to have the same opportunity" to finally clear his name.
The men, all aged between 17 and 20 at the time, were accused of trying to rob British Transport Police (BTP) officer Derek Ridgewell, who was in plain clothes.
They were travelling on the London Underground from Stockwell station in south London, when Ridgewell claimed they attempted to rob him, before he fought back and arrested them with a team of undercover officers.
Although each of the six pleaded not guilty, five were convicted and sent to jail or borstal, a youth detention centre, despite telling jurors that police officers had lied and subjected them to violence and threats.
The sixth member, Everet Mullins, was acquitted.
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) revealed Mr Johnson had spoken to them after his sister had seen news that the Court of Appeal had overturned the convictions of Courtney Harriot, Paul Green and Cleveland Davidson.
Chairwoman Helen Pitcher said they had "tried a number of ways in the past to try and find Mr Johnson" and they "were delighted when his sister called and put us in touch with him".
In a statement, Mr Johnson said: "It happened such a long time ago so, to be honest, I'd put it to the back of my mind.
"I'm still taking it all in and it's quite overwhelming - but I'm pleased to have the same opportunity to finally clear my name."
The Stockwell Six case was the third time Ridgewell's corruption had led to wrongful convictions being overturned by the Court of Appeal.
Ridgewell was involved in a number of high-profile and controversial cases in the early 1970s, culminating in the 1973 acquittals of the "Tottenham Court Road Two" - two young Jesuits studying at Oxford University.
He was then moved into a department investigating mailbag theft, where he joined up with two criminals with whom he split the profits of stolen mailbags.
Ridgewell was eventually caught and jailed for seven years, dying of a heart attack in prison in 1982 at the age of 37.
In December 2019, three members of the "Oval Four" - who were arrested at Oval Underground station in 1972 and accused of stealing handbags by Ridgewell's "mugging squad" - also had their convictions overturned.
The final member was cleared in March 2020 prompting calls for a "wholesale review" of all cases linked to Ridgewell.
After Mr Davidson, Mr Green and Mr Harriot's convictions were overturned, the BTP said they had "examined all available records" of investigations where Ridgewell was the principal officer but had "not identified any additional matters that we feel should be referred for external review".