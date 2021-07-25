Flash floods: Parts of London under water after heavy rain
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms have caused severe flash flooding in parts of London.
The Environment Agency issued two warnings on Sunday, for areas near Beverley Brook in Worcester Park and West Barnes.
A further 13 less severe flood alerts have also been issued, covering most of the capital.
London Fire Brigade said it had taken 130 calls over just 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon.
The Met Office said some isolated locations could see 75-100mm of rainfall within the space of a few hours.
Resident Chris Date tweeted a photo of a bus in Bakers Arms, Walthamstow, saying the flood water was "above the kerb".
"It's impossible to walk on the pavement. To get on that bus the water came up to my shins. This is a canal, not a road," he said.
The Environment Agency said its staff "were actively monitoring the situation" and were prepared to respond if required.
The London Fire Brigade said it had received hundreds of calls, "mainly concerning flooded basements and roads", but so far there was not thought to be a risk to life.