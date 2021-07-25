Footballer Joey Barton charged with attacking woman
Former footballer Joey Barton is due in court charged with attacking and injuring a woman.
The 38-year-old, who manages League Two side Bristol Rovers, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday 26 July.
He played in the Premier League more than 250 times, for teams including Manchester City and Newcastle United.
He was arrested at an address in Kew on 2 June, bailed pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged.
Ambulance crews were not called to the property where the woman was attacked, police said.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Joseph Barton, 38, of Widnes, is charged with assault by beating.
"The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday 2 June in which a woman received a head injury".